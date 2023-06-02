The Saudi Pro League can become a “top-five league in the world” if they can attract more big-name players, says Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Ronaldo, 38, says they are “very welcome” to join him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has completed his first season with Al Nassr after joining last December.

He has a contract to 2025 and added he “will continue here” next season.

Paris St-Germain have confirmed Messi will leave the club this summer and the Argentina forward, 35, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.