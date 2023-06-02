Queen of the Dancehall, Spice, is sending prayers and well wishes to former collaborator Vybz Kartel who is presently incarcerated under alleged inhumane conditions.

“Prayers up for @vybzkartel STAY STRONG I LOVE YOU KING #FreeWorldBoss. How can you lock a man down for 23 hours every day in a poorly ventilated area knowing his health issues, just because you find a cell phone on his block? So wah happen a him alone have to pay the consequences for the entire block ? JAH JAH,” Spice said.

According to a report by Fox News on Wednesday, Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, was diagnosed with Grave’s disease, and he is also living with two heart conditions.

Kartel’s attorney and son of Vybz Kartel say the artist has been kept in an inhumane lockdown for 23 hours per day in a cell that lacks proper ventilation. As a result, his health is deteriorating, his lawyer said.

There are reports that the artiste’s solitary confinement is a result of contraband in the form of cellular phones being found on the same block in which Kartel’s cell is housed. Prison officials have claimed in separate news articles that two cell phones were found days apart in Kartel’s cell.