Rohit Sharma has taken his team to an easy victory over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit crunched a sparkling 131 from 84 balls before India reached their target of 273 with 15 overs to spare.

It is a second defeat in two games for Afghanistan, while India have two wins.

Rohit was the leading runscorer at the last World Cup in 2019, but missed out on a score in India’s opening win over Australia.

The hosts join New Zealand and Pakistan in having a perfect record after two games and now play their fierce rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the tournament in Ahmedabad on Saturday.