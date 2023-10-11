A team from Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Development Fund is on a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program said the team will engage in discussions pertaining to the provision of additional funding in various areas.

“We have a list of projects which we have written in for additional funding and they are coming to discuss those also, across a wide range of areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that those areas include health, education, infrastructure, production and more.

Saudi Arabia earlier this year, on May 26th signed two loans totalling EC$16 million with the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines to undertake projects in South Rivers and Belle Vue.

The loans are for the construction of a primary Care Center in the South Rivers area and a Cultural Center of Arts in Belle Vue.