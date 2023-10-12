The United States of America’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his visit to Israel has called for restraint in their attacks, in the interest of the safety of Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza is continuing for its sixth day.

According to Al Jazeera, the top US diplomat met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after landing in Tel Aviv.

Blinken’s visit to Israel was praised by the Prime Minister as a tangible example of America’s support of Israel.

His visit came after thousands of Israeli missiles killed at least 1,378 Palestinians since Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza, attacked Israel on Saturday.

At least 1,300 Israelis were also killed and dozens were taken captive by Hamas over the last six days.