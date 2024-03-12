India has begun withdrawing military personnel operating surveillance aircraft in the Maldives after the new pro-China president ordered them to leave, according to local media reports.

The Mihaaru newspaper on Tuesday reported that 25 Indian soldiers deployed in the southernmost atoll of Addu had left the archipelago as part of a withdrawal deal between the two countries.

President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in October on a pledge to kick out Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime border.

Following talks with New Delhi, the two sides had agreed to complete a withdrawal of 89 Indian soldiers and their support staff from the nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands by May 10.

Mihaaru said the three Indian aircraft – two helicopters and one fixed-wing plane – will be operated by Indian civilian staff, who have already arrived.

There was no official confirmation from either the Maldivian or Indian authorities, but Mihaaru said the Maldives National Defence Force confirmed the Indian withdrawal had begun.