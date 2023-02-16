Bajan superstar Rihanna has seen a boost in song streaming and sales since her debut at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

According to Luminate, RiRi’s digital album sales have increased by 301%, while digital song sales have seen a climb by 390% in the US. On-demand audio streams, on the other hand, have increased by 211% between Saturday, February 11, and Monday, February 13.

Luminate also noted on Wednesday that some of the songs which made up the nearly 14-minute set also saw an increase in sales and streams.

The performance was just enough to satisfy the appetites of musically deprived fans across the world who had not seen her in action in seven years.

Of course, once she touched the stage inside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the biggest news of the night was that her ‘special guest’ was actually unborn baby number two with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Only Girl In The World singer didn’t even make an attempt to hide her baby bump in the all-red ensemble, courtesy of Loewe and Alaïa. But pregnant or not, she put on a show, which also included dance routines.