Commander of the Eastern Division of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Mr. Hesran Ballantyne says that Praedial Larceny is of grave concern.

Superintendant of Police Ballantyne at an award ceremony said that some of the crimes that are of concern in the division include praedial larceny, unlawful possession of firearms, burglaries, assaults, and traffic offences to name a few.

“Praedial Larceny is of grave concern, and we must put measures in place to ensure that farmers get the full benefit from their root crops and livestock that they have invested in.” he said.

On Friday 10th February 2023, the Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Mr. Hesran Ballantyne held an award ceremony to recognize and reward twenty-two (22) police officers (including auxiliary police officers and Traffic Wardens) under his command for outstanding performance and dedication to duty in 2022.