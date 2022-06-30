Brazil international Richarlison is set for a medical at Tottenham after Spurs agreed a deal to sign the forward from Everton.

The move will be worth more than £50m but there are some minor issues to be finalized over the exact fee.

Personal terms have been agreed with Richarlison and, barring any unexpected issues, the transfer should be concluded on Thursday.

Richarlison, 25, joined Everton from Watford for £50m in 2018.

Since then, he has scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for the Merseyside club, finishing top scorer at Everton last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.