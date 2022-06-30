The suspected driver of a truck found abandoned in Texas with dozens of bodies inside has been charged with migrant smuggling resulting in death.

Homero Zamorano was found posing as a migrant in a bush near the lorry in San Antonio and arrested by police.

Some 53 people died in the tragedy, many of heatstroke and dehydration, after being shut inside the truck in blistering heat without any water.

It is the deadliest human trafficking incident in US history.

According to a top Mexican immigration official, the suspected driver, Mr. Zamorano – who is from Texas, had “tried to pass himself off as one of the survivors” when he was found by police.

A second suspect, Christian Martinez, was arrested on conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors say investigators found him after searching through Mr. Zamorano’s phone and discovering the pair had been communicating.

The US Justice Department announced that the two men could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, or possibly the death penalty, if convicted.