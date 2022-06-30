R. Kelly, the Grammy-winning singer and icon of ’90s pop stardom, was slapped with 30 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing women and underage girls and boys over the course of decades.

The fallen “I Believe I Can Fly” singer did not react as US District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the stiff sentence after hearing to statements from seven victims during an hours-long proceeding in Brooklyn federal court.

Kelly, who wore tan prison garb, dark-rimmed glasses and a mask declined to make a statement during the hearing because of pending lawsuits.

Prosecutors portrayed him as a serial predator over several decades who used his fame to exploit his victims.

Another witness testified Kelly illegally married singer Aaliyah in 1994 because he was afraid she was pregnant and he believed their nuptials would block her from testifying against him and shield him from prosecution for having sex with a minor. Aaliyah, who died in a 2001 plane crash, used a forged ID that Kelly’s entourage allegedly obtained by bribing a public official, according to testimony.

Attorneys for the disgraced R&B star asked for a lenient sentence of 10 years or less, claiming he had been raised in an abusive household and was himself the victim of sexual abuse.

Lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, who recently represented disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby, told the judge Kelly was sexually abused by a family member and a former landlord and that should be considered “a mitigating factor” in the sentencing.