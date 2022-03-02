Russia claims its troops have taken control of the Black Sea port city of Kherson.

Both the regional governor and the city’s mayor say they are surrounded but deny Kherson has been occupied.

Capturing the city would be very significant, says military expert Dr Jack Watling – from the Royal United Services Institute – as it holds a strategic position on the Dnieper river which bisects Ukraine.

Russia will “start to strangle off the logistics for the Ukrainians” he stated.

Meanwhile…

Emergency services in the eastern city of Kharkiv say four people have been killed by Russian shelling this morning.

A missile struck buildings belonging to the police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Karazin National.

Photos from this morning show firefighters battling blazes at a university building and police station after the strike.