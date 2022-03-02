Vaccine hesitancy continues to be a major impediment for Guyanese health officials as they seek to achieve herd immunity against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Guyana’s Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said that doctors and nurses will receive more training as they are sent out into communities in the Administrative Regions of 10, Eight, Two and One where vaccine penetration is as low as 32.5 per cent.

“We have done a couple of studies identifying what are the factors that might be leading to hesitancy and we are now designing some programs and training people to address some of those concerns,” he said.

A workshop is currently underway for the training of these community health workers.

Just over 84 per cent of adults and 46 per cent of adolescence in Guyana have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health minister appeal to Guyanese to take the vaccine since it will reduce their chances of becoming infected or hospitalised.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on medics to be trained to combat vaccine hesitancy.