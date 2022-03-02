Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing following the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says the two countries “will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table”.

The opening ceremony is on Friday, with competition starting on Saturday.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said the measures were the “harshest possible punishment” under its constitution.

In addition to deciding Russian and Belarussian athletes will not compete under their own flag or feature on the medal table, the IPC also stated it will hold no events in the two countries “until further notice”.