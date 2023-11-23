Paint producers in the region are calling for increased tariffs on imported paint products.

The local manufacturers are insisting that when the government implemented Article 164 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, while they had experienced some tough times, they were still able to survive.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to CARICOM Dr. Clarence Henry, said that an independent and comprehensive analysis of must be done on claims being made by regional paint manufacturers who have been calling for an increase in the tariffs on paint imports from the United States.

The regional paint manufactures argue that the CARICOM market for paints has suffered major incursions on account of “substantial under-pricing of paints” from the United States.