The Grenadian government said that it will not allow another country’s morality to dictate its funding.

The Grenada government Wednesday hinted that it would not be rushed into signing the Samoa Agreement that will serve as an overarching legal framework for the relationship between the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the next 20 years.

Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Export Development, Joseph Andall said that the island is not willing to surrender its sovereignty to any international organisation and if there is any part of any proposed agreement inconsistent with their constitution and with their values they will think very long and hard before entering into any such agreement.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said international agreements or not, morality and values are to a large extent designed by the culture of any particular country or region.