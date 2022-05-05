Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the abyss to set up a final showdown with Liverpool.

City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez’s strike had added to their 4-3 first-leg win last week.

City, who thought they were going through to a second consecutive all-English Champions League final, were shell-shocked.

This sets up a repeat of the most memorable Champions League final of recent years, when Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in 2018.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must “process” their remarkable Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid and “come back” as they look to defend their Premier League title.