Social media exploded on Tuesday tonight with posts from attendees at Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

The comedian was attacked by someone who rushed on stage and proceeded to tackle him.

Chappelle was not injured as a result of the assault.

Los Angeles police have identified and arrested the attacker as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.

The deadly weapon in question is a plastic replica gun that contains a knife blade.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, LAPD. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the altercation leading to his arrest.

After receiving medical treatment and being cleared for booking, Lee was booked for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.