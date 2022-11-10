Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Thursday with 70mph (110kph) winds but has been downgraded to a tropical storm after it slowed on making landfall.

States of emergency remain and evacuation orders are in place, with heavy rain and storm surges forecast.

Nicole has already lashed Grand Bahama Island as a huge category one hurricane, with the scale of the devastation not immediately clear.

Storms of this size so late in the year are extremely rare.

After Florida, Nicole is set to hit Georgia and South Carolina.

It could possibly even hit Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York later in the week.

November hurricanes are rare in Florida. Since record-keeping began in 1853, the sunshine state has been hit by only two: in 1935 and 1985.