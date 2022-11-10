Governor Albert Bryan won yesterday’s gubernatorial election on the US Virgin Islands to earn his second term in office.

Preliminary data from the Elections System of the Virgin Islands showed Bryan received 11,544 votes or 55.85 per cent of the electorate.

His closest challenger Kurt Vialet received 38.35 per cent of the territory-wide vote.

In his victory speech, Bryan said the win for himself and the Democratic Party in the legislature paves the way his for administration to implement the policies they have promised Virgin Islanders

Bryan’s running mate, Tregenza Roach, told supporters that he was never in doubt that the Virgin Islanders would have given them another term.

He said the government will refocus on their plans to continue rebuilding the US Virgin Islands they after were ravaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.