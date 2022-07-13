Leeds United forward Raphinha is close to a move to Barcelona, head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed.

The deal for the 25-year-old Brazil playmaker is reportedly worth an initial 58m Euros.

“I’m hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it’s his dream to play for Barcelona,” Marsch said during the club’s tour of Australia.

In two seasons at Elland Road he played in 65 Premier League games, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

The player looked set for a move to Chelsea before Barcelona expressed interest in him.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Spurs were also understood to have been keen on the former Rennes player but his preferred choice has always been the Catalan club.