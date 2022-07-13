South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 teenagers at an East London tavern last month.

They died mysteriously after collapsing, and police are still investigating the cause.

The victims were found strewn across the floors and tables.

The suspects, including the Enyobeni tavern owner, were detained in connection with allegedly selling alcohol to underage children.

The liquor licence board filed a complaint with the police following the deaths.

The owner of Enyobeni, aged 52, is due to appear in court next week, while two of his employees have been given the option of paying a fine of about $120 (£100) for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 18.

The other two people who were arrested are aged 33 and 34.

The youngest of the victims, who were at a party to celebrate the end of mid-year exams, was aged just 13 and the oldest was 17. The minimum drinking age in South Africa is 18.