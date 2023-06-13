Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than risk losing him for free in a year’s time, after he told the French club he will not renew his contract.

The France forward’s current deal expires at the end of next season, with the option of another year.

There was a deadline of 31 July for Mbappe, 24, to tell PSG if he was going to renew until 2025.

After months of talks, he has sent the club a letter saying he will not.

PSG’s record goalscorer would be free to leave for nothing at the end of next season and the move could be a negotiating tactic.