The United States military said a helicopter accident in northeast Syria has left 22 US service members injured, though no enemy fire was reported at the time of the “mishap”.

“The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the US Central Command Area of Responsibility, the US military said in a statement on Monday.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident on Sunday in northeast Syria, it added. “No enemy fire was reported” at the time of the accident, the military said.

US forces operating in Syria since 2015 have come under sporadic attacks from ISIL (ISIS) fighters and Iranian-backed groups that are active in the country.

At least 900 US soldiers are deployed in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of US military contractors, as part of operations to assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIL.