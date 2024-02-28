Great Britain’s Andy Murray hopes to compete at another Olympic Games before he retires.

The 36-year-old suggested on Monday he may only have a “few months” left in his playing career.

However, Murray – who won gold in the men’s singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme he wants another shot at glory in the Olympics.

The three-time Grand Slam champion ranks his gold medal from 2012, when he defeated Roger Federer in the final, as the top achievement in his career.

Murray expressed doubts about his future in the sport as far back as 2019 but resurrected his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery.