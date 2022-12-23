England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83.

The right-back played every minute of the six matches in the 1966 tournament and was vice-captain for the 4-2 win over West Germany in the Wembley final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

“Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate has died,” said Sir Geoff Hurst, who is one of the two surviving members of the XI that started the final, along with Sir Bobby Charlton.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family,” Hurst added on Twitter.

Fulham, who announced Cohen’s death, said: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen.

“All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George’s many, many friends.”

Cohen featured in every game of England’s successful World Cup campaign.