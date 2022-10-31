Ukraine says power and water supply across the country has been badly hit after Russia launched more than 50 missiles targeting critical facilities.

In the capital Kyiv, 80% of residents were without water, and about 350,000 apartments had no electricity, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, energy facilities were struck.

Russia said its long-range high-precision weaponry targeted Ukraine’s military command and energy systems.

The country’s defence ministry added that all “designated objects were hit”.

The strikes come after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Crimea.