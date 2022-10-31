Chief executive officer of the Barbados Agriculture Society (BAS) James Paul is advocating for the discontinuation of imported chicken to Barbados.

During the BAS Annual General Assembly on Saturday, October 29, Paul revealed that Barbados is well on its way to producing 10 million birds by year-end – this clear indicator that the industry has enough to supply the local market.

Paul stated that Barbados’ poultry industry has produced 7.3 million birds this year so far.

He said this demonstrates that the industry has the capacity to adequately supply the local market.

“There is absolutely no need to import chicken wings to supplement the local requirement of poultry.” The BAS CEO said.

He argued that years ago, Barbados did not import any chicken wings, and high levels of production were recording during this period.