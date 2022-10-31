Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to boost their hopes of reaching the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals, and also hurt England’s last four chances in the process.

After racking up 179-5 in Brisbane – captain Aaron Finch returning to form with 63 from 44 balls – they bowled Ireland out for 137 in 18.1 overs.

The result effectively ends Ireland’s challenge but is also damaging for England, who play their penultimate game of the group against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Australia’s net run-rate, which will split the teams if both England and Australia win their remaining games, has closed up on England’s.

Australia play Afghanistan in their final group game – a match they will expect to win convincingly – while England play Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka after their assignment with New Zealand.