Health officials in Belize are investigating a potential case of meningitis.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said their surveillance system alerted them to a potential case of meningitis in a six-year-old resident of Belize City.

“Preliminary laboratory results suggest that it is not bacterial meningitis and that the child is currently in good health,” the ministry said.

Further testing is being carried out in schools and among individuals who had contact with the child.

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling. However, injuries, cancer, certain drugs, and other types of infections also can cause meningitis.