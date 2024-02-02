The commander of the United States Air Force is currently on a three day visit to Guyana.

The aim of the visit by Major General, Evan Pettus, is to further discuss the defense partnership between Guyana and the US.

In a statement on Thursday, the US Embassy explained that as the Air Force component to US Southern Command, the unit conducts security cooperation and provides air, space, and cyberspace capabilities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

It also supports the US Southern Command to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and work with allies and partner nations to build regional capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

The US embassy said that during the visit, Pettus is scheduled to meet with senior leaders in the Government of Guyana, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and US Embassy.