The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces while waiting for food aid in Gaza has surpassed 100 with about 700 people wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.

It added that, given that dozens of injuries range from serious to critical, the death toll may rise.

Dr Hussam Abu Safia, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, says the situation at the medical facility is at breaking point as it struggles to cope with victims from the Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid.

According to Al Jazeera, witnesses on the ground say people were fired on by “all sorts of military equipment”.

The aid-seekers were hit by direct artillery shelling, drone missiles and gunshots, according to hospital officials.

The truck, which had planned to deliver food aid, ended up piling in dozens of dead and wounded Palestinians and rushing them to the nearest health facilities.