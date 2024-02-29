Guyana’s Opposition leader Aubrey Norton has restated his party’s support for the ongoing teachers’ strike.

Norton accused the government of being “uncaring” about the teachers’ concerns and the hundreds of students affected by their absence from the classroom for over two weeks.

He said that it is regrettable that the current regime has allowed this impasse to endure for so long, despite the availability of the oil revenues as referenced by the recent trillion-dollar budget.

He also hit back at claims that the Guyana Teachers Union’s protest is political saying the issue of public servants remuneration packages should not be a partisan issue.

Norton said if his party wins next year’s Regional and General Election they will prioritise the well-being of Guyana’s teachers and public servants.