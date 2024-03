Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for one match for “provoking fans” following the Saudi Pro League win over Al-Shabab.

Al Shabab supporters chanted “Messi” – Ronaldo’s long-term rival Lionel Messi – after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat in Riyadh.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 39, cupped his hand to his ear and made a gesture to the fans.

He has also been fined 30,000 Saudi Riyals (£6,300) by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The SAFF disciplinary and ethics committee said Ronaldo cannot appeal against the decision.