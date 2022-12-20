Elon Musk has said Twitter will only allow users with a blue tick to vote on changes to company policy after his followers voted for him to quit.

Mr Musk launched a Twitter poll asking his followers if he should step down as chief executive – 57.5% voted “yes”.

Since then, he has not commented directly on the result of poll.

But he has said that Twitter will alter its rules so that only people who pay for a subscription can vote on company policy.

One user claimed that so-called bots appeared to have voted heavily in the poll about Mr Musk’s role at the firm. Mr Musk said he found the claim “interesting”.

The billionaire had said when he ran the poll that he would abide by the result. If he does quit as chief executive, he will remain as Twitter’s owner.