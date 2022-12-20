By December 2023, the Government of Grenada intends to present legislation to Parliament to legalise cannabis for medicinal purposes, Minister for Agriculture and Lands Senator Adrian Thomas announced on Monday.

Senator Thomas promised that changes to the pertinent legislation will be made by December 2023 to accommodate the industry.

“In 12 months’ times, the necessary legislation will be put in place and we will be ready to cultivate and process the necessary products from the cannabis,” he said.

Back in September, Grenada’s government named a 12 -member Commission on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation, whose task includes holding broad-based consultations and engage in public awareness on the policy decision to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework.