Taiwan must be on alert this year for a “sudden entry” by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory as tensions rise across the Taiwan Strait, its defense minister warned.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily air force incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.

Answering questions from lawmakers in parliament, Taiwan’s Defense Minister said on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan’s territorial air and sea space as the country steps up its military exchanges with the United States.

According to a report from Al Jazeera, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing that Beijing “will take firm measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Taiwan has said it will exercise its right to self-defence and counterattack if Chinese armed forces enter its territory.

Last year, China staged unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan in reaction to a visit to the island by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.