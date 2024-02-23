British number one Cameron Norrie swept aside Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1 6-1 to reach the Rio Open quarter-finals.

The defending champion needed just a minute over an hour on Thursday to beat the Chilean, whose serve was broken six times in the one-sided contest.

Norrie hit 21 winners in his victory on the clay and will play Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild next.

“I really played well and I was really accurate,” said Norrie, who has slipped to 23rd in the ATP world rankings.

He said that he is going to keep focusing on himself and his level; adding that he wants to make sure to keep taking care of his matches like that.