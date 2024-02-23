Dancehall artist Mr. Vegas says he plans to re-record his 1998 hit Heads High, aiming to take control of the song’s masters—a move prompted by his lack of primary ownership when the song was first released.

Vegas said that most of the songs he did in the earlier part of his career were licensed out to record labels overseas, who in turn paid the producers for the masters. The dancehall legend said that it is a situation where if he wants to outrightly own the master then he has to create a new master.

“So by creating a new master now, I can upload the songs that I performed, redo the beats and create back the sound and sing over the songs so it will give me control of the master. So I will in turn upload it to all the digital platforms,” he said in an interview with Dancehallmag.com

Produced by Danny Browne, Heads High has sold over 500,000 units worldwide, including 200,000 units in the United Kingdom, where it was certified Silver in 2020. The song was released on Browne’s Filthy Riddim, which also featured other hits like Beenie Man’s Let Him Go, Lady G’s Breeze Off, and Buccaneer’s Tek It Easy.