Nicki Minaj has slammed YouTube after the platform placed an age-restriction on the video for her Likkle Miss Remix with Dancehall star Skeng.

Less than 24 hours after its release on September 25, Likkle Miss was slapped with an “age-restricted” notice from YouTube informing Minaj that the video—which “may not be suitable for viewers under the age of 18”—would be limited to only those who are 18 and logged in on the platform.

Nicki took to Instagram to share the notice and to air out YouTube over their supposedly unfair practices, calling it a bogus platform, and stating that there are worse things on the site.

The rapper seems to be speculating that her video was being intentionally targeted by her ‘opps’, who are allegedly conspiring with YouTube.

The new visuals, which were shot in New York in late August, were directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones and George “G-Town” Rodriguez, with a long list of other creatives including choreographer Wendell Bullen, managing a crew of lively dancers taking center stage.

YouTube’s censors may have been triggered by the Bullen-directed team of ladies, who showed off impossible dance moves in risqué outfits.