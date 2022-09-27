A new executive has been elected to run the affairs of Team Athletics SVG for the next 4 years.

The elections, which were held in the conference room of the National Sports Council at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, saw Keith Joseph returned to the position of President unopposed.

The first change came in the position of Vice-President, where the incumbent, Michael Ollivierre was defeated former committee member Kahlil Cato.

Two new committee members were elected, in the persons of Esron Robinson, and Delcia Stay-Layne.

All other positions were returned unopposed. They are:

Jacintha Ballantyne – Treasurer

· Alexandra Walrond – General Secretary

· Chantal Legaire – Asst. Secretary/Treasurer

· Rawlson Morgan – Games Secretary

· LaRissa John – Committee Member

· Chester Morgan – Technical Director