Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says it is time for the world to embrace fresh hope even as there is an “increasing sense of despair”.

The Prime Minister made the statement during 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he said “without fresh hope a desecration of our future awaits us.”

“Indeed, there is, increasingly, a sense of despair. At such junctures, historically, civilisations have either descended into a barbarism of one sort or another, or accepted the necessity to RESPAIR, to embrace fresh hope conjoined with love for humanity and an abiding faith, made perfect in works. Surely, this is the time to embrace fresh hope! This existential longing that touches the human spirit and soul, goes beyond a mere amelioration of our current travails; it demands correctives or reformations of a structural or fundamental kind, and fresh thinking. Without fresh hope, a desecration of our future awaits us.”

The Prime Minister during his address went on to say that “fresh ideas are a core foundation of fresh hope.”

“Fresh ideas are a core foundation of fresh hope. Over 130 years ago, the Cuban patriot José Marti advised that “weapons of the mind—– vanquish all others.” Through Marti we learn that “a vital idea set ablaze before the world at the right moment can, like the mystic banner of the last judgement, stop a fleet of battleships.” Our tumultuous times demand fresh ideas and an invigoration of those which have stood the test of time in the march of civilisations into modernity and uplifting governance.” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister called into question what he called illegal, unjust economic embargo, undeclared war, and criminal interventions against Cuba; highlighting that there has been near-unanimous denunciation by the United Nations General Assembly against these interventions.