Newcastle United has signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old moves to St James’ Park on a four-year contract after spending six seasons at Turf Moor.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe called Pope “an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper”.
“I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position,” Howe added.
Pope joined Burnley in 2016 when the club was newly promoted to the top flight and made 155 appearances, including playing 36 times last season.
Taiwan National Day Celebration