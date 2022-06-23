The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) earlier today released the updated list of emergency shelters for this year, 2022. They are as follows:
North Windward:
1. Fancy Government School – Fancy
2. Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
3. Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy
4. Owia Government School (New Wing)
5. Sandy Bay SDA Church
6. Sandy Bay Government School
7. Tourama/Overland Government School
8. Orange Hill Community Center
9. Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill
10. Langley Park Government School
11. Dickson Methodist Church
North Central Windward:
1. Georgetown Community Centre
2. Georgetown Secondary School
3. Georgetown Primary School
4. Chester Cottage Community Centre
5. Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
6. Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers
7. South Rivers Methodist School
8. Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
9. South Rivers Learning Resource Centre
10. Park Hill Government School
11. Park Hill Community Centre
12. Park Hill Evangelical Church
13. George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward:
1. Greggs Government School
2. Christopher Bernard Pre-school – Mt. Grenan
3. New Grounds Primary School
4. North Union Secondary School
5. South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union
6. Diamonds Government School – Diamonds
7. Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans
8. Lauders Primary School
South Windward:
1. New Prospect Primary School -Simon
2. Adelphi Secondary School
3. New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
4. Biabou Church of Christ
5. Biabou Methodist Church
6. South Windward Learning Resource Center – Biabou
7. Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
8. Calder Primary School
9. St. Clair Dacon Secondary School- Carapan
10. Mount Coke Methodist Centre – Stubbs
11. Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
12. Argyle Primary School
East St. George:
1. Mt. Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
2. Brighton Government School
3. Fair Hall Primary School
4. Calliaqua Town Hall
5. Calliaqua Anglican School
6. St. Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua
7. Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
West St. George:
1. Belmont Government School
2. West St. George Secondary School – Belair
3. Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
4. Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
5. St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church – Gomea
6. Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall
7. Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
Marriaqua:
1. Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
2. Marriaqua Government School
3. Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
4. Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
5. Evesham Learning Resource Centre
6. Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church
7. Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly
8. Richland Park Methodist Church
9. Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
10. Light of Truth Church of God Seventh Day – Richland Park
11. Mountain View Academy – Richland Park
12. Richland Park Government School
13. St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Kingstown:
1. Dorsetshire Hill Government School
2. The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
3. Sion Hill Government School
4. Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
5. Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park
6. Gospel Hall Church – Kingstown
7. New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
8. Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
9. Lodge Village Government School
10. New Testament Church – Lodge Village
11. Redemption Sharpes Community Centre – Redemption Sharpes
12. Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
13. Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
14. Fundamental Bible Church – Gibson Corner
South Leeward:
1. Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
2. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
3. Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
4. Campden Park Community Baptist Church
5. Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School
6. South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
7. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
8. Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
9. Clare Valley Community Centre
10. Rillan Hill Community Centre
11. Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
12. Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
13. Buccament Government School – Dubois
Central Leeward:
1. Golden Years Centre – Buccament
2. Buccament Bay Secondary School
3. Layou Grace and Truth Campsite
4. Layou Miracle Church School
5. Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
6. Grace and Truth Church Barrouallie
7. Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
8. Barrouallie Government School
9. Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie
North Leeward:
1. Fitz Hughes Government School
2. Chateaubelair New Testament Church of God
3. Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
4. Petit Bordel Secondary School
5. Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
6. Rose Hall Community Centre
7. Rose Bank Community Centre
8. World Wide Mission Church & Preschool – Spring Village
9. Spring Village Methodist Church
10. Spring Village Seventh Day Adventist Church
11. Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill
12. Troumaca Government School
13. Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
Northern Grenadines:
1. Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
2. Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
3. Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
4. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
5. Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
6. St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
7. Mustique Community Center
8. Mustique Christian Assembly
9. Community Hall – Mustique
Southern Grenadines:
1. Canouan Anglican Church
2. Canouan Roman Catholic Church
3. Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
4. Canouan Society Lodge
5. Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church
6. Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
7. Mayreau Government School
8. Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
9. Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
10. St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
11. Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
12. Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island
13. Clifton Pre School – Union Island
14. Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island
15. St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
16. Union Island Secondary School