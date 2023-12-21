The company who backed the European Super League, A22, has launched a new proposal for men’s and women’s European competitions.

The proposal is a league system with 64 men’s clubs across three leagues with participation based on sporting merit and no permanent members.

The women’s competition would include 32 clubs across two leagues.

It comes after the European Court of Justice said banning clubs from joining a European Super League was unlawful.

A case was brought by the ESL and its backers claiming Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction those who joined the breakaway league.

Europe’s highest court found against the governing bodies but said that did not mean a breakaway league would “necessarily be approved”.