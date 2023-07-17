Owners of abandoned properties in St. Kitts and Nevis will soon be forced to either clean their property or give it up to the state.

The country’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Garth Wilkin told reporters that landowners must be made to take responsibility for their property since they pose a risk to the community and national security.

“We are finalising for discussion a Community Beautification and Safety Bill that will seek to ensure that all abandoned lots and homes are cleansed and cleaned. Many abandoned lots and homes are used to hide firearms, bullet-proof vests and other items used in crime. Also, they cause health hazards for neighbours by being breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rats,” he stated.

The cost of cleaning the abandoned homes and lots will be attached to the landholders’ property tax.

The AG said landowners will get sufficient notice to clean their property before any action is taken.