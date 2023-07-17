Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are holding discussions with their European counterparts in Belgium today, senior EU officials confirmed on Friday.

The officials briefing reporters on the two-day EU and the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) summit , said that the deliberations will discuss a number of issues pertinent to the Caribbean region.

“It’s very important that we keep working with the region as the region presents itself to us,” the officials said, noting that matters such as the Bridgetown initiative, which is being spearheaded by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would also be an agenda item for the EU-CELAC summit.

The Bridgetown Initiative is being compared to the Marshall Plan of 1948, when the United States provided more than US$13 billion of foreign aid to help Western Europe recover after World War II.