Quality food and nutrition will be enhanced in communities on the southeast of mainland St Vincent through training in an Ecological Farming workshop at the Stubbs Primary School on Tuesday, 18th July 2023 at 6:15 p.m.

The participatory workshop will be held under the umbrella of the JEMS Progressive Community Organisation as part of its Climate Change Adaptation initiative in celebration of its 45th anniversary. The workshop is being implemented in collaboration with the Richmond Vale Academy and the South East Development Inc (SEDI).

According to a release from JEMS, the high cost of the production of quality, nutritional food, and the high incidence of pesticides utilised in the agriculture industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines, have contributed to the increase in cancers and other related lifestyle diseases.

The organisations are promoting the Ecological Farming initiative as a vehicle to market the production of high-quality sustainable foods by householders to boost food security and overall wellbeing.