Geoffrey Roach is stepping down as chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA).

Roach made the announcement during the BHTA fourth quarterly general meeting held on December 14th.

A former chairman of the BHTA, Roach also headed the Bridgetown Cruise Terminal for 13 years as chief executive officer.

He assumed the post of BHTA CEO from September 1, 2022, succeeding Rudy Grant who is now serving as Barbados’ Consul General to Miami.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 20, chairman of the BHTA, Renée Coppin stated that Roach will be pursuing other career opportunities.