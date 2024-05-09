The Government of Grenada in keeping with its stated intention to develop a cannabis industry that will focus on the medical and industrial uses of the plant, is working to develop a comprehensive approach to the issue, ultimately leading to the passage of cannabis legislation.

The Ministry of Agriculture in an update said legislation will address the medical and scientific purposes of cannabis, as well as its potential to create employment and generate foreign exchange.

Minister for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources, Lennox J. Andrews, has expressed confidence in the members of a new working committee, saying they are committed to the mandate by the Cabinet to submit proposals on the way forward for the cannabis industry by September 2024.

The term of engagement of the previously established commission expired in November 2023.

After careful review and to expedite informed decision-making, the Cabinet opted to establish a streamlined Cannabis Working Committee.

The Cannabis Working Committee’s primary mandates includes engaging with the Grenadian community through extensive consultations in which the committee aims to understand the public’s views on cannabis use and reclassification.